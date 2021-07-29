Off-road motorcyclist dies on Tenderfoot Trail

An off-road motorcyclist died while recreating north of Dillon Wednesday afternoon, July 28, according to Summit County Rescue Group.

At about 3 p.m., the rescue group was notified of a man lying unresponsive on the Tenderfoot Trail above the disc golf course in Dillon. The 911 call came from a group of riders who met the man in the parking lot and rode with him for some time. The group later found him sitting on a log complaining that he was unable to breath, and he fell to the ground and became unresponsive shortly after, according to a release from the rescue group.

A total of 21 members of the rescue group responded to the call, and 10 members took off from the parking lot on all-terrain vehicles, off-road motorcycles and electric bikes to the man’s location. Rescue workers discovered the man deceased and transported him to the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

Further information on the incident will be released by the Summit County Coroner’s Office when available.