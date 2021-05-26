Officials encourage safe swimming leading up to Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching, and to mark the opening of the summer tourism season, Summit County officials are reminding residents and visitors that drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1-4.

Before heading out for a day on the water, parents should ensure everyone has basic swimming and water safety skills and that life jackets are being used as directed, according to a news release from the county. An adult — who knows how to recognize and respond to a swimmer in distress as well as perform CPR — should be tasked with the responsibility of supervising swimmers.

The news release also encouraged residents and visitors to practice safety precautions to avoid getting sick from swimming in public places.

Before getting in a pool or hot tub, people should shower for at least 1 minute. While swimming, people should avoid swallowing the water, and parents should take kids on frequent bathroom breaks and change diapers away from the water to avoid contamination.