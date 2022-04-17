Parks and Wildlife encourages residents to be bear aware

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding the public to be extra careful of bear conflicts as the animals slowly start to come out of hibernation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife/Courtesy photo

Bears have slowly started to come out of hibernation, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to urge residents to follow safe practices in order to limit interactions between bears and humans.

So far in 2022, Parks and Wildlife has already received reports of bear activity in 14 counties across the state. Wildlife officials are urging residents to secure any and all attractants — such garbage or bird seeds. Last year, 3,701 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears were reported by Coloradans. In Summit County, there were 53 — almost half of all sightings in Parks and Wildlife’s Area 9.

Bears trying to access trash is the leading cause of conflict, according to Parks and Wildlife. Other constant sources of conflict include bird feeders, livestock, bears accessing open garages and other human-originated items that are left unsecured. The first bears emerging from their winter dens typically are males, followed by females that did not give birth during the winter. The last bears to emerge from winter dens are the females who gave birth to this year’s cubs, usually in late April.

Parks and Wildlife is encouraging everyone to bear-proof their homes as more animals begin to finish hibernation using its online guide at CPW.State.CO.US.