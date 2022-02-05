Paul Dunkelman named chief judge of the 5th Judicial District

Paul Dunkelman was named chief judge of the 5th Judicial District after serving in the position in the interim.

According to a release from the Colorado Judicial Department, Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright, who named Dunkelman to the position, said he had done an “exceptional job” leading the district through a “very difficult time.”

Dunkelman served in the interim position after former Chief Judge Mark Thompson was accused of threatening his stepson with an AR-15 style rifle. Thompson was removed from his position of chief judge and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a Class 2 misdemeanor. At the time, Thompson was placed on administrative leave but returned to work last month as a district judge.

As chief judge, Dunkelman will serve as the administrative head of the 5th Judicial District and is responsible for appointing the court executive, chief probation officer and clerk of court. The position also assists in the personnel, financial and case-management duties of the district, and sees that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively, according to the release.

Dunkelman was appointed to the District Court in 2013 and handles a mixed docket of domestic, criminal, civil, juvenile and mental health cases. Prior to his appointment, Dunkelman worked in private practice for 20 years, most recently with the law firm of Carlson, Carlson & Dunkelman, LLC in Frisco where his practice focused primarily on family law, criminal law and civil litigation.

According to the release, Dunkelman earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and political science from Colgate University in 1988. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver in 1993.