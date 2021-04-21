Pile burning planned at Copper Mountain Resort on Wednesday
Fire crews will be burning log piles at Copper Mountain Resort on Wednesday, April 21.
Smoke and flames may be visible from the surrounding area, and officials are asking community members not to call 911 to report sightings.
