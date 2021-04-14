Pile burning planned at Frisco Peninsula on Wednesday
Fire crews will be burning log piles at the Frisco Peninsula on Wednesday, April 14.
Smoke will be visible from surrounding areas. Officials are asking community members not to call 911 to report smoke sightings from the area.
