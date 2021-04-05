Pile burning planned for Keystone Gulch this week
The White River National Forest will be conducting pile-burning operations this week in the Keystone Gulch area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The work will begin Monday and continue throughout the rest of the week. Smoke and flames may be visible from Interstate 70, Colorado Highway 9 and towns around the county.
