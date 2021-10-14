Pile burning planned in White River National Forest

Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit could begin a series of slash pile burning operations this month, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials are planning to burn more than 6,000 slash piles on White River National Forest land in Summit County, and the operations are expected to take place throughout the fall, winter and spring as weather and fire conditions allow. Pile burning will take place in Keystone Gulch, Miners Creek close to Frisco and near Breckenridge at Peak 7, Swan River and Boreas Pass.

Fire crews may burn tens to hundreds of piles per day when conditions are favorable, according to the release. Officials expect smoke to dissipate quickly during burn days, but some smoke could linger in valley bottoms and drainages for short durations.

For more information about the planned pile burning, contact Ryan Hughes at 970-456-8268.