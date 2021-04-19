 Pile burning planned Monday at Copper Mountain | SummitDaily.com
Pile burning planned Monday at Copper Mountain

Crime and Public Safety

Sawyer D'Argonne
  

Fire crews will be performing pile burning operations at Copper Mountain Resort on Monday.

Smoke and flames may be visible, and community members are being asked not to call 911 to report sightings in the area.

