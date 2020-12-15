Pile burning continues near Silverthorne

Fire management crews will be burning slash piles this week on the open space between the Wildernest and Mesa Cortina neighborhoods near Silverthorne.

Residents and visitors in the surrounding neighborhoods may be able to see smoke, and officials are asking people not to call 911 to report sightings in the area.

Residents in the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods can be notified of future burn days on the project by emailing Open Space and Trails Resource Specialist Jordan Mead at jordan.mead@summitcountyco.gov or by calling 970-668-4065.

The burn is part of a larger operation headed by the Summit County Open Space and Trails Department set to take place over the next week depending on weather. The Forest Stewards Guild has been contracted to conduct the burns.