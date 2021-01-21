Pile burning planned Thursday near Tiger Road in Breckenridge
U.S. Forest Service crews will be burning slash piles along Tiger Road in Breckenridge on Thursday, Jan. 21, east of the Dredge Trailhead, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
Smoke and flames may be visible from nearby, and officials are asking community members not to call 911 to report the fires.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Crime and Public Safety