Police seek help finding suspects in theft of ‘large amount of cash’
The Breckenridge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from an alleged theft that took place Monday, Nov. 22, at the Breckenridge Nordic Center.
At about 4:15 p.m., a woman accidentally left her purse outside the Nordic center at 9 Grandview Drive. When she returned shortly thereafter, she found her purse inside the center, and it was missing a large amount of cash.
The suspects in the theft are described as a white male with a mustache and a white female with blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 970-668-8600 and reference Case No. 2021-12954.
