Power outage on the north side of Summit County cancels school for Dillon Valley Elementary

A power outage on the north side of Summit County canceled school Friday, April 1, at Dillon Valley Elementary.

According to Xcel Energy’s website , the outage occurred at 5:56 a.m. Earlier in the morning, the site reported that nearly 2,700 customers in Silverthorne, Dillon and Georgetown were affected. Another outage occurred at 8:48 a.m. in some areas

As of 10:45 a.m., about 120 customers in Dillon still do not have power, according to the site. Xcel Energy officials say crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Summit School District spokesperson Andrea Ridder said Dillon Valley Elementary was without power this morning and that it was district officials’ understanding that power could flicker on and off throughout the day.

The Xcel Energy site states that rolling outages are expected to occur until about 1:30 p.m., which is why Summit School District decided to cancel school for the day at the Dillon Valley location.

Ridder said Dillon Valley Elementary was the only school that was impacted by the outages.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.