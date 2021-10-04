Pre-evacuation orders lifted for Ptarmigan Fire

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has lifted all pre-evacuation orders for the Ptarmigan Fire effective 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, including the Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain Ranch, South Forty and Ptarmigan neighborhoods.

Road closures in the area have also been lifted, and community members will no longer need credentials to access the Hamilton Creek and upper Angler Mountain neighborhoods.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the fire is still active, and community members should continue to avoid the area when possible so that firefighting operations aren’t impeded.

“After meeting with fire managers on scene, and with the recent success in obtaining more containment on the fire, everybody agrees that this is a good time to lift the pre-evacuation orders,” FitzSimons said. “Everybody should remain vigilant.”

The North Pond Park and trails in the area will remain closed until further notice.

The fire remains at about 86 acres and is currently 35% contained.