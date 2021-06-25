Rain assists firefighting efforts but won’t extinguish Sylvan Fire in Eagle County

Firefighters work Thursday to remove fuels in the path of the Sylvan Fire near Sylvan Lake State Park outside of Eagle.

Photo by Chris Dillmann / Vail Daily

EAGLE — Nearly a half-inch of rain fell on the Sylvan Fire on Thursday, June 24 — enough moisture to help crews slow the flames’ advance but not enough to extinguish them altogether.

As of Friday morning, there was still no containment of the fire that is burning about 70 miles southwest of Summit County.

The Sylvan Fire has been burning for five days and has torched 3,752 acres or nearly 5.86 square miles.

According Tracy LeClair, spokesperson for the incident management team, the heavy timber fuels around the Sylvan Fire didn’t soak up enough moisture to halt the blaze from spreading as conditions dry out over the next couple of days. That said, the moisture did have an impact.

“Basically, the rain helped the crews with what they were working on,” LeClair said.

On Friday, crews and helicopters continued to focus on containing the fire as well as extinguishing hot spots in the area. Roadside vegetation is being prepped for burning operations that will provide a barrier to future fire movement.

“There is also a lot of work around Sylvan Lake and the power line road to the west,” LeClair added. “The fire did make it down to Sylvan Lake on the west side … but campgrounds and structures around the lake were not affected.”

