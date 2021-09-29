Rain calms Ptarmigan Fire overnight; firefighting operations continue

A plane drops slurry onto the Ptarmigan Fire above the Hamilton Creek neighborhood in Silverthorne on Monday, Sept. 27.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Low temperatures, high humidity and a little bit of rain helped to keep the Ptarmigan Fire burning northeast of Silverthorne calm overnight.

Steve Lipsher, spokesperson with Summit Fire & EMS, said officials don’t believe the wildfire grew much Tuesday night and remains at between 85 and 100 acres. But firefighters are again gearing up for another long day Wednesday, Sept. 29, of trying to build containment around the blaze.

“The rain has been good, but there still is active fire up there,” Lipsher said. “It is going to be, unfortunately, a long, hard haul to get at this. It is a very tenacious fire, and the forest up there is dead standing and downfall in a lot of places where we couldn’t even walk even if there wasn’t a fire.

“The risk of putting firefighters into that forest to address the fire is very high. The potential for falling trees, which are a hazard that has killed many firefighters in the past, is frightening alone. Then the prospect of trying to fight a fire down there with hand tools and creating safety routes and being able to get out of an area like that if things go sideways — all of those are huge red flags for firefighters.”

Lipsher said that because of the amount of dead fuel on the ground, fire managers are also concerned that it is sheltering flames from the rain, water and slurry that have dropped over the area over the past couple of days. He noted that officials are hoping to conduct more ground operations Wednesday if fire conditions are favorable, actually sending hand crews to the fire line to start building containment.

Depending on weather, community members should again expect a significant aircraft presence in the area helping to ensure the wildfire doesn’t make a turn to the southwest toward residential areas.

“We expect if the weather clears to the point where we can get aircraft up, we’ll continue trying to pin it in and create a significant enough fire line around the perimeter of the fire to where it’s no longer a threat to these properties,” Lipsher said. “… (Ground crews) are hiking into the perimeter. They’re not going to go into the deep, thick forest, but they’re going to be on the edge of it trying to build some actual containment line there. The problem is that containment line that is not thickened by fuel reduction is easily enough breached by an active fire. So they’re trying to figure out the best way to create a true containment line, which is one we believe will be sufficient enough to prevent the fire from spreading.”

Lipsher said there are still about 100 firefighters assigned to the blaze.

Evacuated residents were given a window to return home from 8-10 a.m. Wednesday. Lipsher said there were lines of cars waiting at roadblocks to get their chance this morning. He voiced that evacuees have shown great tolerance and patience with fire managers and the evacuation so far, and he promised that officials were working hard to get them back into their homes permanently as soon as it is safe.

“I think fire managers around the West learned some pretty strong lessons watching the East Troublesome Fire and the Paradise Fire, and the concern is that if you’ve got a fire burning within a half-mile of your home, all it takes is one unprecedented shift in the weather for it to go off to the races. So we’re all being very conservative and exhibiting an abundance of caution.”

Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place for the Hamilton Creek and upper Angler Mountain Ranch neighborhoods. A pre-evacuation notice is in place for residents in the South Forty neighborhood; Angler Mountain neighborhood on Bald Eagle Road, Fly Line Drive and below; and residents east and uphill of Summit County Road 2020 and north of Summit County Road 2021.

Officials will hold public briefings at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday at Silverthorne Town Hall, 601 Center Circle.