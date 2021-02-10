Rep. Neguse to host public forum on wildfires

Colorado and federal officials are hosting a wildfire recovery listening session next week to hear from residents who were impacted last year by the state’s most severe wildfire season in recorded history.

The session will feature a panel discussion with Gov. Jared Polis, Rep. Joe Neguse, Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper and will provide an open forum for Colorado residents to share their feedback, challenges and experiences from the wildfire season.

Colorado saw the three largest wildfires in the state’s history in 2020, including the Cameron Peak Fire, Pine Gulch Fire and East Troublesome Fire, which burned in nearby Grand County.

“As our district and our state experienced multiple record-breaking wildfires this season, we’ve worked closely with firefighters and emergency management officials on the ground to bring in needed federal resources and problem solve where we could,” Neguse said in a news release. “… Hearing from constituents has been invaluable as we work to craft legislative solutions and address future fires of this scale. We hope this wildfire listening session will contribute to future legislative proposals and identify issues we can work on through the Bipartisan Wildfire Caucus. We will utilize every mechanism at our disposal to provide needed resources to protect our communities from catastrophic fires.”

The listening session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 18. Community members can register to attend the virtual forum at Neguse2021.com.