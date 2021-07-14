Safe2Tell continues to get tips over summer months

Students are continuing to use the Safe2Tell tip line this summer, even as schools are closed for the season, though the number of reports made to the program has dropped considerably.

There were a total of 512 tips made to Safe2Tell in June, according to the monthly report released by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. That number represents a 26% decline in top volume from June 2020. There have been a total of 10,972 tips made to Safe2Tell during the 2020-21 school year, a 46% decline from the 2019-20 school year, which officials continue to attribute to delayed school openings and remote learning practices as a result of COVID-19.

Suicide threats (103), welfare checks (33) and child abuse (26) were the top categories of tips reported in June, according to the report.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own or others’ safety. Students can make reports at any time by calling 877-542-7233, visiting Safe2Tell.org or downloading the Safe2Tell mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.