Safe2Tell tip line sees 58% decrease in volume in February

The Safe2Tell tip line continues to see decreases in tip volume as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

In February, the program received 990 tips, a 58% decrease in volume from February 2020. To date for the 2020-21 school year, there have been 6,751 tips submitted to the line, which also represents a 58% decrease from last school year.

Suicide threats (196), welfare checks (76) and drugs (68) were the most frequent tip categories reported to the program in February.

“This month’s tip examples demonstrate that Coloradans are remaining vigilant in looking out for each other in times of crisis,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “A quick response to someone in crisis can be life-saving. Anyone with an urgent concern about a student’s safety or school safety should contact Safe2Tell.”

Safe2Tell is a non-emergent violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own or others’ safety. To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.