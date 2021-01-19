Safe2Tell tip volume continues to decrease due to COVID-19

Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous tip line for students, continues to see a decrease in tip volume compared to previous years, according to the monthly report released last week.

In December, the program received 829 tips, a considerable 61% decrease in volume compared with December 2019. To date for the 2020-21 school year, Safe2Tell has received 4,848 tips, a 58% dip from last school year. Officials attribute the drop in volume primarily to delayed school openings and remote learning resulting from COVID-19.

Suicide threats (182), welfare checks (81) and cyberbullying (60) were the most frequent tips reported to the program last month.

Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own or others safety. To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available in the App Store or on Google Play.