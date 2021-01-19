Safe2Tell tip volume continues to decrease due to COVID-19
Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous tip line for students, continues to see a decrease in tip volume compared to previous years, according to the monthly report released last week.
In December, the program received 829 tips, a considerable 61% decrease in volume compared with December 2019. To date for the 2020-21 school year, Safe2Tell has received 4,848 tips, a 58% dip from last school year. Officials attribute the drop in volume primarily to delayed school openings and remote learning resulting from COVID-19.
Suicide threats (182), welfare checks (81) and cyberbullying (60) were the most frequent tips reported to the program last month.
Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own or others safety. To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available in the App Store or on Google Play.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.