Safe2Tell tip volume continues to decrease

Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous tip line for students, saw its tip volume decrease last month compared to March 2020, according to a monthly report released by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

In March, the program received 1,035 tips, a 41% decrease compared to March 2020. To date for the 2020-21 school year, Safe2Tell has received 7,786 tips, a 56% decrease from last school year. Officials believe the considerable drop in numbers is likely due to delayed school openings and distance learning practices as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suicide threats (217), welfare checks (93) and drugs (61) were the top categories receiving tips last month.

Of note, the Attorney General’s Office announced that the program now has a new director, Stacey Jenkins. Jenkins has worked with Safe2Tell as the program manager for more than two years, and she has served as interim director since October 2020.

Safe2Tell is an anonymous violence intervention and prevention program for students to report threats to their own and others’ safety. To make a report, individuals can call 877-542-7233. Reports can also be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play.