Senate bill would require transparency from Colorado ski areas on safety and accidents

DENVER — A bill sponsored by two state senators that would require Colorado ski resorts to collect and publish safety plans and accident data is scheduled to be heard in a committee of the legislature on Thursday.

Sponsored by Democrats Tammy Story of Conifer and Jessie Danielsen of Wheat Ridge, Senate Bill 21-184 would require ski area operators to “adopt and disclose safety plans, disclose seasonal ski accident statistics and maintain an accident data database,” according to a summary of the bill on the general assembly’s website.

A group called Safe Slopes Colorado has been promoting the bill, which would update the Colorado Ski Safety Act of 1979.

“It’s very commonsense legislation,” said Russ Rizzo, a spokesperson for the group. “I think any consumer, any skier, any parent, any grandparent can understand this. When we engage with people, it’s common sense for the normal person, that of course we should have transparency in any industry where we entrust the safety of our kids.”

The Colorado Ski Safety Act of 1979 limits the liability of ski areas because of “inherent dangers and risks” in the sport. When skiers purchase lift tickets or season passes, they sign waivers assuming those risks.

