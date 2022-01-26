Sheriff’s Office, Copper Mountain Resort investigating reported ski patrol impersonator

Copper Mountain Resort is investigating an incident in which an individual appeared to be impersonating a ski patroller.

The individual shouted at a minor to “slow down” in the vicinity of Skid Road and the Super Bee lift, and the minor notified an adult in the East Village base area, according to a news release.

The incident took place at about 4:20 p.m. Jan. 19. Anyone with information about the incident should call Copper security at 970-390-6888.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating the incident, as well.