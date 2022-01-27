Sheriff’s Office releases details about individual who impersonated a ski patroller at Copper Mountain Resort

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has released additional details about the investigation of an individual who allegedly impersonated a ski patroller at Copper Mountain Resort on Jan. 19.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, an unidentified adult male followed a young female from Center Village to East Village, where she was able to get away. The release stated that the adult was wearing a red jacket with “ski patrol” written poorly on the outside in what appeared to be marker.

Copper officials are also investigating the incident. The resort’s spokesperson said the individual shouted at the minor to “slow down” in the vicinity of Skid Road and the Super Bee lift, and the minor notified an adult in the East Village base area.

The event was reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Summit County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960 and reference Case No. 22-1489.