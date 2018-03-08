Silverthorne man sentenced to 45 years in prison for sexual exploitation of Missouri teen

A Silverthorne man was sentenced to 45 years in prison by a federal judge in Missouri on Thursday for sexually exploiting a 13-year-old girl he met online and tried to take back to Colorado from her home in Springfield, Mo.

Dominic Keith Pearson, 26, pleaded guilty in federal court in Oct. 2017 to multiple felonies, including sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced Thursday by Judge Roseann Ketchmark, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The 13-year-old victim, identified in court documents as "Jane Doe," was first reported missing by her parents on Jan. 8, 2017. Police searched the cell phone she had been using and found sexually explicit messages between Doe and Pearson, who was arranging to pick her up and take her back to Colorado.

Two days later, a police officer in Oak Grove, Missouri saw the girl in a truck stop with Pearson and recognized her from missing child reports. Officers arrested Pearson and took the girl to a children's hospital for a sexual assault exam. She told investigators that Pearson had sex with her multiple times after picking her up.

The girl said she had met Pearson online two months before and started communicating with him on a messaging app on her father's cell phone. She said Pearson knew how old she was because they had discussed her age in the messages.

In one of the messages, Pearson asked Doe, "Will you marry me at 18" and "I can't wait to be with u and marry u," according to court documents.

Recommended Stories For You

Pearson pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, the release said.

Pearson was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for the first count and 30 years for the other charges. The sentences will run concurrently, and he will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life following his incarceration. He will not be parole-eligible.