Silverthorne police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges

Joel Victor Ponedel, 37.

Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Silverthorne Police Department Sgt. Joel Victor Ponedel has been arrested on charges of stalking, wiretapping, third-degree assault and harassment related to a reported domestic violence incident, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District. Ponedel is also charged with noninjury child abuse.

The charges stem from an allegation of domestic violence in late November 2021, according to the release. Following the allegation, Silverthorne Police Chief John Minor asked the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to investigate, leading to Ponedel’s arrest.

Ponedel has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation that will be conducted by a third party, according to the Silverthorne Police Department.

Ponedel, 37, who lives in Evergreen, turned himself in to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He is next due in Clear Creek County court at 2 p.m. March 1.