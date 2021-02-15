Skier dies after hitting tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort

A 55-year-old skier was killed after hitting a tree at Breckenridge Ski Resort last week, according to Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Amber Flenniken. The man has since been identified as Matthew Estrada of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The accident occurred Tuesday, Feb. 9. Flenniken said Estrada died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries sustained after he hit a tree.

Estrada is the third person to die on Summit County’s ski slopes this season, according to Flenniken. On Feb. 6, Kremmling’s Mike Wilson, 69, died at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area due to acute cardiac arrest. On Jan. 2, 28-year-old Zachariah Turnage of Denver died from a neck fracture and blunt force trauma after hitting a tree at Keystone Resort. That incident was previously unreported.

Click the top right corner to view a full-page map, or click on the icon on the top left for a full list. Zoom into a resort to see where each skier death occurred on the mountain, and click on the skier/snowboarder icon to learn more about who died on the slopes.

Read more about skier deaths and the systemic lack of transparency surrounding accidental ski deaths in Colorado in the Summit Daily’s series Whiteout.