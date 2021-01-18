Skier group to host online safety summit

The Alliance for Skier and Rider Responsibility is hosting a free web event next month, meant to help local snowsports enthusiasts learn more about their favorite pastime and how to stay safe on the slopes.

The alliance began in March 2018 and invites members of the community to an annual event to discuss ongoing issues about safety at ski areas around Summit County and beyond. Participants can tune into this year’s Safety Summit III via webcast, which organizers promise will be an “edutaining” hour for skiers and snowboarders of all ages to build skills, gain pro tips and refresh themselves on the skier responsibility code.

The event also will feature a pair of presenters, including former Olympian and U.S. National Champion skier Libby Ludlow and Children’s Specialist Ski Instructor Nathan Y. Jarvis from Park City Mountain Resort.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Participants can register at Bit.ly/2XU4jBg.