Skier killed in Clear Creek avalanche

A man was killed in an avalanche while skiing near Mount Trelease in Clear Creek County Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

The avalanche was reported at about 9:40 a.m Sunday in the Mount Trelease area, which is located north of Interstate 70 near Exit 216. According to the release, both the Alpine Rescue Team and Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office responded to the slide. At about 11:40 a.m. rescue workers found the body of a deceased skier alone in the avalanche debris. He was skiing alone when the avalanche occurred.

The Alpine Rescue Team recovered the body and turned it over to the Clear Creek County Coroner. The release noted that the man will be identified once his family has been notified.