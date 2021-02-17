Snowmobiler missing after avalanche in Jackson County

A search is ongoing for a missing snowmobiler after a Tuesday avalanche near Ruby Mountain in Jackson County, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Jackson County Search and Rescue reached the avalanche site Tuesday night but did not find the missing rider. A search, including the use of dogs, was ongoing Wednesday.

Members of the missing rider’s group searched for him Tuesday and called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for help, according to a news release.

The avalanche was on a northeast facing slope above 11,000 feet in elevation.

The snowmobiler was not wearing a transceiver when the avalanche was triggered, according to Grand County Search and Rescue, which is assisting Jackson County in the search.

