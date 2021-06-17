Stage 1 fire restrictions begin Friday

Beginning Friday, June 18, Summit County is moving into Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The move was approved at a Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, June 15, at the recommendation of Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

To move into Stage 1 restrictions, three of the following four criteria must be met:

Energy-release component of 90% to 96% in past five days

High human-caused risk

Live fuel moistures at or approaching historic thresholds

No significant relief in fire weather in seven-day forecast

During the meeting, FitzSimons said all four criteria had been met and suggested the move to Stage 1 restriction coincide with when the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest planned to implement its own fire restrictions.

The towns of Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon implemented restrictions last week, and Breckenridge and Blue River will to move into State 1 along with the county and U.S. Forest Service on Friday.

Stage 1 restrictions ban the following:

Open fires — such as campfires, warming fires and bonfires — except those that have been permitted by a local fire district or are in permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites

Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, designated outdoor areas where smoking is permitted or while stopped in an area that is at least 3 feet in diameter and barren or cleared of all flammable material

The use and sale of recreational fireworks

The use of tracer ammunition and recreational explosives

Disposal of any burning object outdoors, including a cigarette, cigar or match

Chain saws except those with an approved spark arrester properly installed and in working order with a chemical, pressurized fire extinguisher and shovel readily available for use

Commercial and industrial blasting or welding operations, except in a cleared area of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical, pressurized fire extinguisher readily available for use

For more information about what is prohibited, visit SummitCountyCo.gov/wildfire .