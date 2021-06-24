Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect Friday
The weekend is at hand, and residents and visitors will make their way to county Main Streets, marinas and trailheads to make the most of it. But as community members enjoy the area’s robust recreational activities, all should be conscientious about the dangers posed by wildfires and do their part to help prevent them.
Wildfire danger in Summit County is very high. The county has enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions effective Friday, June 25, which means that community members hoping to grill in the park or have a campfire will have to adjust accordingly.
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have also implemented Stage 2 fire restrictions locally, so wherever you are in the county, the restrictions apply.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, all outdoor fires are prohibited, including campfires at developed recreational sites. Previously permitted fires on private property are also banned, along with the use of charcoal- and wood-fueled grills, stoves and smokers. The use and sale of fireworks is also prohibited.
Liquid- or gas-fueled devices are permitted along with fires contained within fully enclosed permanent structures.
Prohibited
• Open fires: Open fires shall be defined as any outdoor fire, including but not limited to campfire, warming fires, bonfires or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash and debris.
• Solid-fuel burning fires (wood or charcoal): Igniting, building and maintaining fires on private property that have been permitted by the applicable local fire district.
• Smoking: Except in an enclosed vehicle or building, designated outdoor areas where smoking is permitted, or while stopped in an area that is at least 3 feet in diameter and is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Fireworks: The use and sale of recreational fireworks.
• Explosives: The use of tracer ammunition — including recreational use of any projectile containing explosive material, incendiary material or other chemical substance — and the use of recreational explosives, including explosive targets.
• Disposal: Disposal of any burning object outdoors, including any cigarette, cigar or match.
• Chain saws: Operation of a chain saw is prohibited without a USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and a shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.
• Commercial and industrial operations: Blasting, grinding, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
• Developed recreational sites: Fires within a campgrounds or picnic area (developed recreation site) defined as a fire contained in a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the U.S. Forest Service has installed and maintained.
• Undeveloped recreational sites: Fires within dispersed camping areas or other forested areas.
• Grills, stoves and smokers: Use of charcoal or wood pellet grills, smokers and barbecues, coal- and wood-burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves.
• Hot air balloons: Inflation or propulsion of a hot air balloon.
• Agricultural and large pile burns: Prohibited even with the appropriate permits from the state department of environmental health.
• Slash burns: Prohibited even with the appropriate permit from the local fire protection district.
• Combustion engines: Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without an effective and properly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrestor.
• Off-highway vehicles: Possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.
Permitted
• Liquid or gas-fueled devices: Heating devices, stoves, grills, lanterns, fire pits, fireplaces or fire tables that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least 3 or more feet from flammable materials such as grasses or pine needles.
• Fires contained inside permanent structures: Any fire contained within a fireplace, stove, wood-burning stove or pellet stove designed for and located within a fully enclosed permanent structure.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.