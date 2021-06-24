Stage 2 fire restrictions take effect Friday

Stage 2 fire restrictions

Prohibited

• Open fires: Open fires shall be defined as any outdoor fire, including but not limited to campfire, warming fires, bonfires or the prescribed burning of fence rows, fields, wildlands, trash and debris.

• Solid-fuel burning fires (wood or charcoal): Igniting, building and maintaining fires on private property that have been permitted by the applicable local fire district.

• Smoking: Except in an enclosed vehicle or building, designated outdoor areas where smoking is permitted, or while stopped in an area that is at least 3 feet in diameter and is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

• Fireworks: The use and sale of recreational fireworks.

• Explosives: The use of tracer ammunition — including recreational use of any projectile containing explosive material, incendiary material or other chemical substance — and the use of recreational explosives, including explosive targets.

• Disposal: Disposal of any burning object outdoors, including any cigarette, cigar or match.

• Chain saws: Operation of a chain saw is prohibited without a USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and a shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use.

• Commercial and industrial operations: Blasting, grinding, welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

• Developed recreational sites: Fires within a campgrounds or picnic area (developed recreation site) defined as a fire contained in a permanent metal or concrete fire pit or grate that the U.S. Forest Service has installed and maintained.

• Undeveloped recreational sites: Fires within dispersed camping areas or other forested areas.

• Grills, stoves and smokers: Use of charcoal or wood pellet grills, smokers and barbecues, coal- and wood-burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves.

• Hot air balloons: Inflation or propulsion of a hot air balloon.

• Agricultural and large pile burns: Prohibited even with the appropriate permits from the state department of environmental health.

• Slash burns: Prohibited even with the appropriate permit from the local fire protection district.

• Combustion engines: Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without an effective and properly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrestor.

• Off-highway vehicles: Possessing or using a motor vehicle off established roads, motorized trails or established parking areas, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the vehicle.

Permitted

• Liquid or gas-fueled devices: Heating devices, stoves, grills, lanterns, fire pits, fireplaces or fire tables that include shut-off valves are permitted when used in an area at least 3 or more feet from flammable materials such as grasses or pine needles.

• Fires contained inside permanent structures: Any fire contained within a fireplace, stove, wood-burning stove or pellet stove designed for and located within a fully enclosed permanent structure.