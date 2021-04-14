State Forest Service opens applications for wildfire mitigation grants

The Colorado State Forest Service is offering financial assistance for groups to help reduce wildfire risks along the wildland-urban interface.

The state service announced earlier this week that it is accepting proposals for the Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation grant program, which provides money to fund mitigation projects on non-federal land in the state. Homeowners associations, community groups, local governments, fire protection districts, nonprofits and others are encouraged to apply.

About $6 million in funding is available, and individual grant awards are available up to $1 million.

The state can fund up to 50% or 75% of the cost on each awarded project, meaning grant recipients are required to match at least 50% or 25% of the total project costs through cash or in-kind contributions.

Applications must be submitted electronically to Colorado State Forest Service field offices by 5 p.m. May 19. A technical advisory panel will review the application and make funding recommendations to be announced this summer. Applications and additional information about the grant program can be found at CSFS.ColoState.edu/funding-assistance .