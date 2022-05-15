State House passes bill that will fund wildlife crossings
The Colorado State House of Representatives passed the Safe Crossings for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists Act Tuesday, May 10, meaning that $5 million will go toward wildlife crossings across Colorado.
The bill was sponsored by Sens. Jessie Danielson and Tammy Story, Rep. Perry Will and Rep. Julie McCluskie, who represents Summit County. The Senate passed the measure 28-7, and the House passed it by a count of 56-9.
Currently, the state has 63 wildlife crossings, and funding from this bill aims to add more and provide resources to existing ones. Highway 9 between Kremmling and Silverthorne has several in order to prevent collisions between cars and wildlife.
