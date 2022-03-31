State patrol designates April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April marks Colorado State Patrol’s awareness campaign to warn drivers against the dangers of distracted driving.

Interstate 70, which runs through Summit County, claimed one of the top two spots where drivers were the most distracted in the state, according to statements released by Distracted Driving Costs You campaign officials.

Distracted driving can often result in a citation for improper, reckless or careless driving, and Colorado state troopers issued over 16,000 of these citations last year. Interstate 25 and I-70 are the two most common places where State Patrol has handed out reckless driving citations, police say.

In 2021, Colorado State Patrol reported a 47% increase in fatal crashes caused by distracted driving in the accidents troopers investigated.

The third highest hot spot, according to the news release, was identified as rural roads and neighborhood streets, which when combined see more violations than any national or state highway in Colorado.