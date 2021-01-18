State pushes fire safety during Community Risk Reduction Week

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is taking part in Community Risk Reduction Week this year, a grassroots effort by fire safety professionals across the nation to help reduce the number and impact of emergency events.

Community Risk Reduction Week will take place through Jan. 24, and fire services around the country will be promoting the event to educate community members on the importance of mitigating risks for themselves and emergency responders.

Throughout the week, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control will be publishing videos discussing the importance of community risk reduction on its social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.