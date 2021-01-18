State pushes fire safety during Community Risk Reduction Week
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is taking part in Community Risk Reduction Week this year, a grassroots effort by fire safety professionals across the nation to help reduce the number and impact of emergency events.
Community Risk Reduction Week will take place through Jan. 24, and fire services around the country will be promoting the event to educate community members on the importance of mitigating risks for themselves and emergency responders.
Throughout the week, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control will be publishing videos discussing the importance of community risk reduction on its social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.