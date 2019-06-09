State to host joint domestic violence and sex offender management conference in Breckenridge

The state of Colorado is set to host its first joint conference addressing both domestic violence and sex offender management next month in Breckenridge.

The inaugural Domestic Violence/Sex Offender Management Board (DVSOMB) conference will take place from July 9-12 at Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge. The four-day event will feature keynote speakers, film screenings and educational breakout sessions on a variety of topics meant for professionals who work with offenders of domestic violence and sexual offences.

The keynote speakers include Jacquelyn C. Campbell, a professor at Johns Hopkins University researching violence against women and associated physical and mental outcomes; Reggie Rivers, a former Denver Bronco, author and motivational speaker; and Diann Kissell, a survivor of abuse who shares her story around the nation.

The conference will provide participants with the opportunity to share the latest research, best practices, tools and resources with professionals in fields related to offender management, such as treatment providers, victim therapists, advocates, law enforcement officers and more.

The event is being put on by the Colorado Department of Public Safety, and registration is open at Colorado.gov/dcj.