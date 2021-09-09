Summit County fire danger increases to high
The fire danger in Summit County will move from moderate to high Friday, Sept. 10, according to Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Jay Nelson.
Nelson wrote in an email that while the county had rain last weekend, this week’s wind and low humidity caused the moisture to decrease. This decrease in fuel moisture levels resulted in an increased risk of fire.
The county has been in the moderate fire danger level since Aug. 6.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.