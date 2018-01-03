Summit County police blotter: Drunk man leads police on 5 mph chase

A Summit County sheriff's deputy was driving on Highway 9 in early December when he came to a stop behind a gold Chevy Malibu at a red stoplight. When the light turned green, the car didn't move for about 10 seconds, then slowly started driving forward at about 5 miles per hour.

The car continued forward for about 500 yards at only 5 miles per hour with its right two wheels over the side of the right lane. The deputy then pulled the car over.

Another deputy arrived on scene to assist and spoke with the driver, who said he had been hanging out in Breckenridge but hadn't had anything to drink that night.

The smell of the man's breath and 12 empty beer cans on the floor of the passenger side suggested otherwise. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic device and weaving.

Hot heads in the hot tub

A pair of young men might've gotten away with walking out on a $100 bar tab if they had minded their manners in the hot tub on Dec. 16.

Recommended Stories For You

Breckenridge Resort Security told police at around 6:15 p.m. that two men had jumped a fence to get into a hot tub on resort property and were yelling at and fighting with other patrons. Neither of the men were staying at the resort.

Police contacted the two men, who smelled like alcohol and were having trouble standing up without leaning up against a wall. They denied making trouble with other guests.

While police were talking to the two men, resort security learned that one of them had ordered $98 worth of drinks from the bar and charged them to a random room number. He never paid the tab.

Both men were cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct. The man who ordered the drinks was also cited for theft. Both were released to a sober party to be taken home.

Criminal masterminds betrayed by snow tracks

On Dec. 13, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a parking lot in unincorporated Summit County near Silverthorne where two young men in black hoodies and gray hats were reportedly walking down rows of cars and trying the door handles on each.

When deputies arrived, the two men were standing next to an Audi A4 with its door open and a backpack sitting on the ground next to it. The pair told deputies the car belonged to their friend, but they were unable to give the right name of the owner.

It was snowing at the time, and there were footprints matching the shoes both men were wearing that lead to the doors of 20 other cars in the parking lot, and the snow on the door handles of each was brushed off.

During questioning, one of the men had bloodshot eyes, slowed speech and was unsteady on his feet. He was carrying a black BB gun in his coat pocket with the orange tip removed to make it look real, several stolen credit cards and some Xanax pills.

He was charged with 20 counts of first-degree criminal trespass on a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and various other offenses.

Glasses lost in Main Street melee

A Breckenridge police officer was dispatched to a bar on Dec. 20, on a report that a man had slapped another man before hopping into a minivan that then drove away.

The officer determined that the minivan was a taxi and made contact with the driver. He said his last fares were involved in an altercation on the sidewalk, but he didn't believe anyone had hit anyone.

At the bar, the officer spoke with a man who had blood on his lips. He claimed that another man had hit him in the face unprovoked while he was asking the taxi driver if there anymore room in the minivan.

The man didn't want to take legal action but was concerned because he couldn't find his glasses. The officer found them on the ground and returned them to him.

Another witness in the area said that the fight had been a "melee," and several people had thrown punches and put people in headlocks.

The case was inactivated because it involved mutual combatants and nobody wanted to press charges.