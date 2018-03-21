Summit County police blotter: Englishman steals $500 scarf off man’s neck in Breckenridge

Shortly after 3 a.m. on March 8, a man was closing up an art gallery in Breckenridge when he noticed a man sitting out front on private property and told him that he needed to leave.

The sitting man yelled, "Are you (expletive) kidding me" and then grabbed the scarf the other man was wearing around his neck and took off running. The man called 911 and chased after the thief but lost sight of him near Wellington Road and North Ridge Street.

When police arrived, the man told them that the suspect was a white male in his early thirties who had an English accent "consistent with someone from the UK or New Zealand." The man said the scarf was tan with a Burberry pattern and was worth approximately $500.

There were no nearby security cameras or surfaces the man touched that could be dusted for fingerprints. Officers were unable to locate the man in the area and flagged the case for day shift follow-up.

A frightening frequency

Earlier this week, a woman went to the Breckenridge Police Station and told officers she was concerned that she was being exposed to "excessive gigahertz" in her apartment and suspected her neighbors were responsible.

The woman had brought with her a device that she used to measure gigahertz in her apartment and was wearing tinfoil under her hat to protect her head from exposure.

The officers went with the woman to her apartment, which was clean and orderly. There was a signal-blocking faraday blanket on the bed, which the woman said she bought for when she sleeps.

"We determined that (the woman) was able to care for herself and was not having her daily life affected substantially by her belief of the gigahertz affecting her," the officers wrote in their report.

The officers also informed the woman that the frequency of her router matched the frequency she had been reading on the measuring device, which seemed to put her more at ease.

The officers left their business cards and the number for a 24-hour counseling line if she had additional issues.

Staring contest ends in scuffle

Just before 2 a.m. on March 13, a bartender leaving a closed restaurant in Frisco called in a suspicious activity report after seeing a man peering into the windows of the business.

On scene, a Frisco police officer found a man standing in front of the entrance and staring straight ahead. The officer asked him what he was doing several times, but he didn't respond.

As the officer got closer, he noticed that the man's eyes were "extremely dilated" and that he "appeared to be in an altered mental state." The officer identified himself as a police officer and asked the man if he was okay, but he continued to stare straight ahead.

The man then started walking down Main Street but was unsteady on his feet and unable to walk in a straight line. The officer repeatedly told the man to stop, but he ignored the commands.

The officer then stepped in front of the man and told him stop. He grabbed the officer's wrist and started a scuffle, during which he assumed a "fighting position." The officer eventually took the man to the ground and handcuffed him, but he continued to struggle.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and checked on the man, who appeared to understand their questions and provided simple answers. He was taken to the hospital and medically cleared, although he would not say whether or not he was under the influence of any drugs.

The man was booked into the Summit County Jail and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and violation of bond conditions.

-Compiled from police reports