Summit County police blotter: Man leaps through window, runs across highway to escape bail bondsman

On Feb. 26, a bail bondsman went to a residence in Keystone to arrest a client who had voided their agreement by lying to him.

When the bondsman contacted the man, he ran to the back of the room and leapt headfirst through a rear window, kicking the bondsman in the process. The bondsman climbed out the window and chased after him, but he escaped by running across Highway 6.

The next day, the bondsman apprehended the man at the hospital with the help of an acquaintance and escorted him out with his hands zip tied behind his back. Security camera footage would later show the man dropping a small bag of methamphetamine as he passed the hospital entrance. (A nurse found the bag and reported it to police).

On the way to the jail, the bondsman sat in the back while his acquaintance drove. The bondsman continually had to keep the man from getting his hands into his pockets. After the man was booked, the acquaintance found a crack pipe in the back seat where the man had been sitting.

Later at the jail, deputies confronted the man about the security camera footage and the bag of methamphetamine. He told them he had just been spitting out some gum. He was charged with multiple drug offenses, violation of bond conditions and harassment for the scuffle with the bondsman.

Credit card fraud leads deputies to 12 gram meth stash

Summit County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Summit Cove on Feb. 22 after a property manager reported that a man who checked into a vacation rental had paid with a stolen credit card.

A woman answered the door but told deputies she didn't have any identification. She said the man who booked the home had gone to Blackhawk that day to gamble and wouldn't be home until the evening.

The deputies then spoke with the property manager and reviewed security camera footage indicating the woman had given a misleading description of the man and his vehicle.

They returned to the house in the evening and arrested the woman for false reporting. Inside the residence, they found the man suspected of making the booking lying in a bed. They also found multiple needles, glass pipes and 10-12 grams of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested and charged with multiple theft counts. The woman received additional charges for drug possession.

Sketchy sale on Facebook

Breckenridge police received a report of a possible domestic violence situation on Feb. 28 after a man and a woman he was with got into a verbal argument in the library parking lot and then drove away in a motor home with no license plates.

An officer located the motor home and pulled it over. He quickly determined that the dispute had just been a verbal argument and there was no imminent threat of violence, but the couple was unable to provide any documentation for the vehicle.

The woman explained that she had bought the motor home from a man on Facebook earlier that month. She presented the officer with a "bill of sale," which was a torn piece of paper a handwritten note saying the man had sold the motor home to the couple for "around $2,000."

The woman was unable to contact the man via Facebook on scene. The officer ran the VIN on the vehicle and found it to be registered to a man in Thornton.

The officer escorted the couple to the impound lot and issued a summons for failure to provide proof of insurance. The couple was taken to the Breckenridge Transfer Station and given free bus tickets to Denver.

-Compiled from police reports