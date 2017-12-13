Summit County police blotter: Shirtless man in women’s boots forgot to put on snow tires

Late at night on Nov. 17, a Summit County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to an apartment complex near Keystone on a report of a truck that had hit two vehicles in the parking lot.

About 7 inches of snow had fallen that night, so the deputy was able to track where the truck had gone by following its tracks. The deputy found a motorcycle that the truck appeared to have run over twice before driving off into a ditch.

At the edge of the ditch, the deputy saw the truck idling and sitting in the snow up to its axles about 25 yards away. The deputy approached the vehicle and found a man passed out in the driver's seat. He was shirtless, had a pair of overalls wrapped around his shoulders and was wearing basketball shorts and a pair of women's boots.

The man rolled down the window and told the deputy he was sleeping. He denied running over the motorcycle and driving off the hill.

The man provided a Starbuck's gift card when the deputy asked for his ID. He insisted the gift card was his driver's license despite being told otherwise. When the deputy asked the man to step out of the car, he handed him a credit card.

The man eventually admitted that he had been drinking heavily and consumed cocaine. He was medically cleared at the hospital and jailed for driving under the influence, careless driving and other hit-and-run charges.

Jerry Springer without the bouncers

A Silverthorne couple made a late-night trip to confront a former lover and brought the kids along, but things escalated quickly and landed them both in jail.

At around midnight earlier this month, a woman got a call from her ex-boyfriend, who was angry and had some "nasty things" to say. The woman and her new boyfriend decided to go have some words with the ex and brought along their three kids, between ages 8 and 13.

At the storage unit where the ex-boyfriend lived, things quickly got out of hand. The new boyfriend claimed he was hit with a pipe, and the girlfriend said she then grabbed the pipe and chased the ex into the storage unit before he threatened her with what turned out to be a BB gun. The old boyfriend also claimed he was hit with a pipe.

It took the better part of a day for police to figure out the whole mess by reviewing video footage. The boyfriend and girlfriend, meanwhile, spent some time in the Summit County Jail.

Delaware man steals coats, smashes door at Keystone bar

A trio of sheriff's deputies was dispatched to a bar in Keystone on the night of Nov. 20 on reports that a drunk man there was trying to fight with staff.

A bartender told the deputies that the man, later identified by a Delaware ID card, had been asked to leave because he was very drunk, had been taking jackets from other patrons claiming they were his and had punched a bartender.

Another patron told deputies that the man had "completely destroyed the downstairs bathroom closet door." Deputies confirmed that it was indeed "completely destroyed."

The deputies contacted the man in the parking lot, where he was screaming obscenities at the top of his lungs. He didn't know where he was, what day of the week it was or who the current president was.

He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The bartender didn't want the man charged with assault.

One man's trash?

On Nov. 26, Breckenridge police were sent to a theft report on Park Avenue where a man was said to have stolen a computer, and gotten on a bus in the F-Lot.

An officer arrived on scene and quickly spotted a man sitting on the bus holding a large desktop computer.

The man told the officer that he had been walking down a back hallway in the building when he saw a "recycle pile" full of computers. He believed they were free and didn't think it was a "big deal" to take one.

Breckenridge Resorts security begged to differ, telling police that the man had stolen things from the building before, including several American flags. Security wanted the man cited for theft, so the officer drew up a summons.

The man then became very combative with the officer, yelling, "Who are you to tell me what to do? I pay your salary!"

The man eventually calmed down and handed over the computer, valued at $600. It was returned to Vail Resorts.

Compiled from police reports