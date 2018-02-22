Summit County police blotter: Van driver caught with LSD hidden in bible

A man was pulled over near Boreas Pass Road on Jan. 19 at around 3 a.m. for a busted license plate light, but his behavior aroused the suspicion of a deputy sheriff and led to a curious drug find.

When the deputy pulled the man over, he immediately recognized him and knew that he had a suspended license. The man handed over his Colorado identification card and admitted he shouldn't have been driving.

While the deputy was writing the man a summons, he developed "reasonable suspicion that (the man) was attempting to conceal criminal activity" because he appeared extremely nervous, was making inconsistent statements and wouldn't make eye contact.

The deputy's police dog sniffed the van and zeroed in on a backpack near the front seat. Inside, the deputy found a silver bible with a plastic bag tucked into the back pages. The deputy found "numerous hits" of LSD on blotter paper inside the plastic bag weighing a total of 2.5 grams. He also found two digital scales in the backpack.

The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and driving under restraint.

steal resolve

A man was being booked into the Summit County Jail on an active warrant on Feb. 1 when he casually mentioned that he had arrived at the jail in a car he had stolen in Coos Bay, Oregon.

A deputy sheriff patrolled the jail parking lot and found a car with Oregon plates that was listed stolen out of Oregon. The deputy called the owner of the vehicle, who said it had been stolen by an unknown person on Jan. 22 and was worth about $5,000.

Back in the jail, the inmate explained that he had stolen the car and driven it from Oregon to Colorado so he could turn himself in on an active warrant.

The keys to the car were among the man's possessions when he was booked, and security camera footage showed him arriving at the jail driving the stolen car. He was charged with first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

six beers deep

On Feb. 14 at around midnight, a deputy sheriff was patrolling near Frisco when he saw a car parked in a lot that had a clear "no overnight camping sign."

The deputy approached the vehicle and saw a man passed out in the driver's seat with his pants and underwear around his ankles. The deputy shined his light in the man's face and yelled, "Sheriff's Office," but he didn't wake up.

The driver's side window was open, so the deputy shook the man awake and told him to put his pants on. The man look down surprised and "clumsily raised his pants and underwear."

The man explained that he had driven to the parking lot several hours earlier and drank six 12-ounce beers. He said he had planned to sleep in his car.

The man consented to roadside maneuvers but didn't pass. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.

flirting with disaster

Breckenridge police were dispatched to a bar at around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 10 on a report of a drunk man passed out at a table.

Two officers tried talking to the man, who said he hadn't been drinking but still didn't know where he was. He then started to "hit on" the female officer, asking her if she had a boyfriend and telling her to put her number in his phone.

The managers of the bar told police that the man had arrived "wasted" and immediately started flirting with multiple employees. They were trying to find the man a ride home when he passed out at the table.

Officers put the man in a patrol car and he passed out several times on the drive to the hospital. Upon arrival, he became uncooperative and started shouting obscenities at the officers and hospital staff.

After the man was medically cleared, one of the officers attempted to arrest the man but he resisted, prompting the officer to use a takedown maneuver. The man was booked into the Summit County Jail on unspecified charges.

—Compiled from police reports