Summit County residents must start using area code to dial local phone numbers

Beginning this year, anyone with a phone number that has a 970 area code — the area code for Summit County and other areas of northwest Colorado — must dial the area code plus the telephone number for all local calls. This is because many phone numbers with 970 area codes start with 988, which will be the dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting July 16, 2022.

In order to make sure the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988, the 970 area codes must be included when dialing locally to avoid accidentally dialing the three-digit mental health number. Starting Oct. 24, calls made without the 970 area code will not be completed.