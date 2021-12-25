The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has a mandatory vaccination policy, though staff members can still apply for an exemption due to a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief.

The first directive from the Sheriff’s Office came on May 16, which notified staff about the new policy. At that time, staff members could choose to wear a mask if they declined to get vaccinated.

But when a second directive was issued on Nov. 16, the vaccination policy became required for all staff members. The directive said that those “not eligible for a reasonable accommodation and unwilling to get vaccinated will be placed on unpaid medical leave until their employment status is determined by the (Summit County Sheriff’s Office) and the human resources department.”

The directive said that accommodations may be considered where they do not cause the Sheriff’s Office undue hardship or pose a direct threat to the health and safety of others. It noted that these will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

In an email, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said that many of his employees were still currently engaged in the accommodation process as of Thursday, Dec. 23.

Employees are responsible for scheduling their appointment and providing proof of vaccination within 30 days of the order. The directive said they would all be paid for the time taken to get the shot.