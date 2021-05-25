Summit County to host wildfire town hall
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Summit County is hosting a virtual town hall about wildfire planning, preparation and mitigation efforts.
The following officials will host the event: Summit County Commissioners Elisabeth Lawrence and Tamara Pogue, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis, U.S. Forest Service Dillon District Manager Adam Bianchi, Summit County Emergency Management Director Brian Bovaird and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keating.
The event will be hosted on Zoom and shared on Facebook. For more information, visit the county’s Facebook page.
