 Summit County to host wildfire town hall | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Summit County to host wildfire town hall

Crime and Public Safety Crime |

Jenna deJong
  

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, Summit County is hosting a virtual town hall about wildfire planning, preparation and mitigation efforts.

The following officials will host the event: Summit County Commissioners Elisabeth Lawrence and Tamara Pogue, Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis, U.S. Forest Service Dillon District Manager Adam Bianchi, Summit County Emergency Management Director Brian Bovaird and Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District Chief Jim Keating.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and shared on Facebook. For more information, visit the county’s Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

 
Crime and Public Safety
See more