Summit County to remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions

Summit County will remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions, at least for another week, per the recommendation of Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

During a Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, July 13, FitzSimons gave an update on the area’s four criteria for whether the county moves into more or less restrictive measures. FitzSimons said the county is within the criteria for Stage 1 and will remain in this stage for at least another week.

Although there is some wet weather predicted for the forecast in the county this week, the long-range forecast of below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures hasn’t changed, FitzSimons said.

During the meeting, Summit County Commissioner Josh Blanchard asked about the status of various firefighting resources as the summer season continues. FitzSimons reported that national and regional resources are stretched but that state resources are ready and available if needed.

Both FitzSimons and Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue noted that county offices have received an influx of inquiries from the public about the haze that rolled in this past weekend from wildfires in surrounding states. FitzSimons said he’s working with his office and the local fire departments to be more aggressive with messaging hazy conditions as soon as they arise.