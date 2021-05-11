Summit County Wildfire Council seeks new volunteer members

The Summit County Wildfire Council is seeking volunteers to serve with the group.

The council is seeking four volunteers to join, one from each of the four river basins: the Lower Blue Basin, Snake River Basin, Tenmile Basin and Upper Blue Basin. The Summit County Wildfire Council works to achieve goals and objectives outlined in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan as well as to support county, municipal and agency staff as they work on important issues.

The council meets quarterly in February, May, September and November. Appointments are for three-year terms.

Applicants for the positions will be reviewed by the council, which will recommend volunteers to meet with the Summit Board of County Commissioners. Those hoping to apply should send a letter of interest to dan.schroder@colostate.edu by Tuesday, May 18.

For more information on the Summit County Wildfire Council, visit the county’s website at SummitCountyCo.gov/907/wildfire-council .