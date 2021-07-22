Summit County’s fire danger to decrease from moderate to low
The fire danger level in Summit County will change from moderate to low on Friday, July 23, according to the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District.
The rain in recent days has increased the fuel moisture content in the grass and timber fuel groups enough to lower the fire danger, according to the fire district. Summit County remains in Stage 1 fire restrictions.
