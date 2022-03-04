Summit Middle School music teacher fired after facing theft and forgery charges

Former Summit Middle School teacher Mark Koob was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor forgery for allegedly stealing from the school, according to court records.

The felony theft charge is for stealing between $5,000 and $20,000.

A report completed by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and released by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said another staff member at the school district had notified authorities that Koob submitted falsified certifications for training he did not attend or complete. Because of these false certifications, Koob received about $5,377 in additional pay.

The report indicated there was no record of Koob completing the courses he had allegedly attended.

Officials from Summit School District confirmed Koob had been terminated from his position but declined to speak further on the matter. His arraignment is at 1:30 p.m. March 16.